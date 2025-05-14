How a new film imagines a North Korean defector's life in the gay community | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
How a new film imagines a North Korean defector’s life in the gay community
Director Park Joon-ho discusses how he came to tell a story about the intersection of two marginalized groups
A new South Korean film is winning accolades for its innovative exploration of two of the country’s most marginalized groups — North Korean defectors and the LGTBQ+ community.
The debut feature by director Park Joon-ho, “3670” tells an emotionally complex story about alienation, desire and belonging, following a gay defector named Cheol-jun navigating life as an outsider in the South.
