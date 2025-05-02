Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy | NK News

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo formally declared his candidacy for South Korea’s upcoming presidential election on Friday, pledging to pursue dialogue with North Korea while strengthening deterrence against nuclear threats.
Han’s campaign launch came after he resigned from his dual posts as prime minister and acting president on Thursday, clearing the way for him to run in the election.
