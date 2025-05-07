Han Duck-soo calls for stronger ties with US and Japan to counter North Korea | NK News

South Korea must continue to cooperate with the U.S. and Japan to combat North Korea’s escalating threats, while maintaining the Yoon administration’s focus on “collective wisdom and strength” to enhance deterrence, according to presidential candidate Han Duck-soo.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, the former prime minister warned that South Korea’s national security faces a “very serious crisis” as Pyongyang advances its military development.
South Korea must continue to cooperate with the U.S. and Japan to combat North Korea’s escalating threats, while maintaining the Yoon administration’s focus on “collective wisdom and strength” to enhance deterrence, according to presidential candidate Han Duck-soo.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, the former prime minister warned that South Korea’s national security faces a “very serious crisis” as Pyongyang advances its military development.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.