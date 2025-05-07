 Han Duck-soo calls for stronger ties with US and Japan to counter North Korea | NK News
May 07, 2025
Han Duck-soo calls for stronger ties with US and Japan to counter North Korea

Presidential candidate warns ROK faces ‘very serious crisis’ due to DPRK military advances with support from allies
Shreyas Reddy May 7, 2025
Then-Acting President Han Duck-soo leading a Cabinet meeting after Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment | Image: ROK Prime Minister's Office via Facebook (Dec. 14, 2024)

South Korea must continue to cooperate with the U.S. and Japan to combat North Korea’s escalating threats, while maintaining the Yoon administration’s focus on “collective wisdom and strength” to enhance deterrence, according to presidential candidate Han Duck-soo.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, the former prime minister warned that South Korea’s national security faces a “very serious crisis” as Pyongyang advances its military development.

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul.

