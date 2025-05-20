 Gentle soldiers, noble deaths: How North Korean art glorifies war in daily life | NK News
May 20, 2025
Gentle soldiers, noble deaths: How North Korean art glorifies war in daily life

‘Military first’ media warms of ever-lurking danger, while depicting soldiers as protectors to maintain social harmony
Tatiana Gabroussenko May 20, 2025
A screenshot from the music video for the North Korean song "Speak to the Soldier of Love" | Image: KCTV

The Korean Peninsula has not seen a major conflict for over seven decades, but that’s hardly obvious when looking at North Korean popular culture.

Militaristic images and themes dominate the books, movies, TV and music of the DPRK, which routinely present the country as on the verge of war against enemies standing at the gates — or worse, already in its midst.

About the Author

Tatiana Gabroussenko

Tatiana Gabroussenko

Tatiana Gabroussenko obtained her PhD in East Asian Studies at the Australian National University. She is currently a professor of North Korean studies at Korea University, Seoul. Her latest book, "Soldiers on the Cultural Front: Developments in the Early History of North Korean Literature and Literary Policy," was included in the Choice magazine list of Outstanding Academic Titles of 2012.

