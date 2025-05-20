Gentle soldiers, noble deaths: How North Korean art glorifies war in daily life | NK News

The Korean Peninsula has not seen a major conflict for over seven decades, but that’s hardly obvious when looking at North Korean popular culture.
Militaristic images and themes dominate the books, movies, TV and music of the DPRK, which routinely present the country as on the verge of war against enemies standing at the gates — or worse, already in its midst.
The Korean Peninsula has not seen a major conflict for over seven decades, but that’s hardly obvious when looking at North Korean popular culture.
Militaristic images and themes dominate the books, movies, TV and music of the DPRK, which routinely present the country as on the verge of war against enemies standing at the gates — or worse, already in its midst.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.