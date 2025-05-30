 From a Seoul office, a North Korean defector governs the province of his birth | NK News
NK News Logo
May 30, 2025May 30, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Features

From a Seoul office, a North Korean defector governs the province of his birth

Ji Seong-ho serves as leader of a place where he can’t set foot, tasked with preparing for unification that may not come
Jooheon Kim | Joon Ha Park May 30, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
From a Seoul office, a North Korean defector governs the province of his birth
Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who now serves as governor of North Hamgyong Province, sits in his office beneath portraits of former governors and a datachart of the region during an interview with NK News on May 14, 2025 | Image: NK News

Each morning in a quiet corner of northern Seoul, Ji Seong-ho walks into an office lined with maps of cities he cannot visit and nameplates marking towns he no longer calls home.

From behind his desk in a government complex in Gugi-dong, Ji receives briefings and leads meetings like any other provincial administrator. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

What North Korea sees in the snap ROK election to replace impeached president
What North Korea sees in the snap ROK election to replace impeached president
Kim Jong Un leads artillery drills after conference on lessons from Ukraine war
Kim Jong Un leads artillery drills after conference on lessons from Ukraine war
An intransigent North Korea slips from the spotlight in ROK presidential race
An intransigent North Korea slips from the spotlight in ROK presidential race

About the Authors

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved