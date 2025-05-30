From a Seoul office, a North Korean defector governs the province of his birth | NK News

From a Seoul office, a North Korean defector governs the province of his birth
Ji Seong-ho serves as leader of a place where he can’t set foot, tasked with preparing for unification that may not come
Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who now serves as governor of North Hamgyong Province, sits in his office beneath portraits of former governors and a datachart of the region during an interview with NK News on May 14, 2025 | Image: NK News
Each morning in a quiet corner of northern Seoul, Ji Seong-ho walks into an office lined with maps of cities he cannot visit and nameplates marking towns he no longer calls home.
From behind his desk in a government complex in Gugi-dong, Ji receives briefings and leads meetings like any other provincial administrator.
