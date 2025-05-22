 Ferry could link Russian Far East to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma resort: Envoy | NK News
NK News Logo
May 23, 2025May 23, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Ferry could link Russian Far East to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma resort: Envoy

Russian ambassador says two sides are working out logistics for tourists to visit beach resort set to open next month
Anton Sokolin May 22, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Ferry could link Russian Far East to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma resort: Envoy
The Mangyongbong-92 at Wonsan in Sept. 2017 | Image: NK News

North Korea and Russia may launch a “comfortable sea ferry” from Vladivostok to the massive Wonsan Kalma resort slated to open in June, Moscow’s top envoy said in a recent interview.

The two sides are currently “working out” the logistics for Russian tourists willing to visit the long-delayed resort area on North Korea’s east coast, Alexander Matsegora told the Russian newspaper Izvestia, suggesting that a ferry could be another transportation option in addition to direct flights.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved