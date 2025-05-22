Ferry could link Russian Far East to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma resort: Envoy | NK News

North Korea and Russia may launch a “comfortable sea ferry” from Vladivostok to the massive Wonsan Kalma resort slated to open in June, Moscow’s top envoy said in a recent interview.

The two sides are currently “working out” the logistics for Russian tourists willing to visit the long-delayed resort area on North Korea’s east coast, Alexander Matsegora told the Russian newspaper Izvestia, suggesting that a ferry could be another transportation option in addition to direct flights.