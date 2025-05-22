Ferry could link Russian Far East to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma resort: Envoy | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Ferry could link Russian Far East to North Korea’s Wonsan Kalma resort: Envoy
Russian ambassador says two sides are working out logistics for tourists to visit beach resort set to open next month
North Korea and Russia may launch a “comfortable sea ferry” from Vladivostok to the massive Wonsan Kalma resort slated to open in June, Moscow’s top envoy said in a recent interview.
The two sides are currently “working out” the logistics for Russian tourists willing to visit the long-delayed resort area on North Korea’s east coast, Alexander Matsegora told the Russian newspaper Izvestia, suggesting that a ferry could be another transportation option in addition to direct flights.
North Korea and Russia may launch a “comfortable sea ferry” from Vladivostok to the massive Wonsan Kalma resort slated to open in June, Moscow’s top envoy said in a recent interview.
The two sides are currently “working out” the logistics for Russian tourists willing to visit the long-delayed resort area on North Korea’s east coast, Alexander Matsegora told the Russian newspaper Izvestia, suggesting that a ferry could be another transportation option in addition to direct flights.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with