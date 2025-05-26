 Families of Japanese abductees, Ishiba call for North Korea to return loved ones | NK News
NK News Logo
May 29, 2025May 29, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Families of Japanese abductees, Ishiba call for North Korea to return loved ones

Prime minister reaffirms will to meet with Kim Jong Un as DPRK continues to insist the issue is resolved
Jooheon Kim May 26, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Families of Japanese abductees, Ishiba call for North Korea to return loved ones
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his intention to meet Kim Jong Un to resolve the Japanese abductee issue during a rally in Tokyo on May 24, 2025. | Image: Liberal Democratic Party of Japan

The families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea urged swift action to secure the return of all remaining victims while their parents are still alive on Saturday, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed his willingness to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

Speaking at a rally in Tokyo, the participants expressed their resolve to see their loved ones again, emphasizing that “there is no time” to wait as family members grow older, according to a recording of the event and press release by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Should Seoul formally abandon the goal of reunification with North Korea?
Should Seoul formally abandon the goal of reunification with North Korea?
Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser
Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser
Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate
Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved