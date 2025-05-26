Families of Japanese abductees, Ishiba call for North Korea to return loved ones | NK News

News Families of Japanese abductees, Ishiba call for North Korea to return loved ones Prime minister reaffirms will to meet with Kim Jong Un as DPRK continues to insist the issue is resolved SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea urged swift action to secure the return of all remaining victims while their parents are still alive on Saturday, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed his willingness to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. Speaking at a rally in Tokyo, the participants expressed their resolve to see their loved ones again, emphasizing that “there is no time” to wait as family members grow older, according to a recording of the event and press release by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea urged swift action to secure the return of all remaining victims while their parents are still alive on Saturday, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed his willingness to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. Speaking at a rally in Tokyo, the participants expressed their resolve to see their loved ones again, emphasizing that “there is no time” to wait as family members grow older, according to a recording of the event and press release by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

