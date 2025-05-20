Experts decry rights violations from North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine war | NK News

News Experts decry rights violations from North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine war At Seoul event, ex-ICC chief calls for indicting Kim Jong Un for war crimes, but some doubt criticism will induce change SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT International experts raised alarm about human rights violations stemming from North Korea’s troop deployment to the war in Ukraine on Monday, even suggesting that leader Kim Jong Un should be tried for war crimes over his support for Russia’s invasion. But some participants in the 2025 International Conference on North Korean Human Rights, organized by Seoul’s unification ministry, questioned whether global criticism of the regime’s record will be enough to induce change without more proactive steps to spread information to the DPRK people. International experts raised alarm about human rights violations stemming from North Korea’s troop deployment to the war in Ukraine on Monday, even suggesting that leader Kim Jong Un should be tried for war crimes over his support for Russia’s invasion. But some participants in the 2025 International Conference on North Korean Human Rights, organized by Seoul’s unification ministry, questioned whether global criticism of the regime’s record will be enough to induce change without more proactive steps to spread information to the DPRK people. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending