 Experts decry rights violations from North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine war | NK News
NK News Logo
May 20, 2025May 20, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Experts decry rights violations from North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine war

At Seoul event, ex-ICC chief calls for indicting Kim Jong Un for war crimes, but some doubt criticism will induce change
Jooheon Kim May 20, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Experts decry rights violations from North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine war
North Korean soldiers at an event in February | Image: KCNA

International experts raised alarm about human rights violations stemming from North Korea’s troop deployment to the war in Ukraine on Monday, even suggesting that leader Kim Jong Un should be tried for war crimes over his support for Russia’s invasion.

But some participants in the 2025 International Conference on North Korean Human Rights, organized by Seoul’s unification ministry, questioned whether global criticism of the regime’s record will be enough to induce change without more proactive steps to spread information to the DPRK people.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack
Lee Jae-myung says North Korea’s DMZ barriers betrayed fear Yoon would attack
North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties
North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties
North Korea’s army training ‘revolution,’ military drills and Ukraine-DPRK trade
North Korea’s army training ‘revolution,’ military drills and Ukraine-DPRK trade

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved