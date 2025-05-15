Drone that allegedly flew over Pyongyang closely resembles ROK asset: Report | NK News

Experts at South Korea’s state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) have concluded that a drone that North Korea claimed flew over Pyongyang in October closely resembles an ROK reconnaissance asset, amid suspicions that the Yoon administration sent the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to scatter propaganda leaflets.

According to a report submitted to Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Boo Seung-chan’s office, the drone featured in DPRK state media exhibits a “high degree of similarity” to a UAV operated by the ROK military’s Drone Operations Command. The report does not specify the model, which appears to resemble the domestically produced S-BAT.