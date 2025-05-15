 Drone that allegedly flew over Pyongyang closely resembles ROK asset: Report | NK News
Drone that allegedly flew over Pyongyang closely resembles ROK asset: Report

Government analysis adds to suspicions about Seoul’s role in intrusion denounced by North Korea
Joon Ha Park May 15, 2025
Drone that allegedly flew over Pyongyang closely resembles ROK asset: Report
Photos released by North Korean state media of an alleged ROK drone scattering anti-regime leaflets and South Korean S-BAT military reconnaissance drones at a parade in 2023 | Image: KCNA, edited by NK News

Experts at South Korea’s state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) have concluded that a drone that North Korea claimed flew over Pyongyang in October closely resembles an ROK reconnaissance asset, amid suspicions that the Yoon administration sent the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to scatter propaganda leaflets.

According to a report submitted to Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Boo Seung-chan’s office, the drone featured in DPRK state media exhibits a “high degree of similarity” to a UAV operated by the ROK military’s Drone Operations Command. The report does not specify the model, which appears to resemble the domestically produced S-BAT.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

