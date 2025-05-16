Court verdict against Yoon reminiscent of ‘communist’ North Korea: Kim Moon-soo | NK News

Conservative South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Thursday condemned the unanimous impeachment verdict against former President Yoon Suk-yeol as reminiscent of “communist” North Korea, a framing one expert described as “dangerous” rhetoric that casts doubt on his respect for the law.

Addressing a press conference at Seoul’s National Assembly, Kim framed the Constitutional Court’s decision last month to uphold Yoon’s impeachment over his controversial martial law declaration — as well as the unanimous ruling against former President Park Geun-hye in 2017 — as out of tune with the spirit of democracy.