 Court verdict against Yoon reminiscent of ‘communist’ North Korea: Kim Moon-soo | NK News
NK News Logo
May 16, 2025May 16, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Court verdict against Yoon reminiscent of ‘communist’ North Korea: Kim Moon-soo

Conservative presidential candidate slams impeachment ruling as undemocratic with rhetoric that expert calls ‘dangerous’
Shreyas Reddy May 16, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Court verdict against Yoon reminiscent of ‘communist’ North Korea: Kim Moon-soo
Kim Moon-soo on the campaign trail ahead of the South Korean presidential election | Image: Kim Moon-soo via Facebook (May 16, 2025)

Conservative South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Thursday condemned the unanimous impeachment verdict against former President Yoon Suk-yeol as reminiscent of “communist” North Korea, a framing one expert described as “dangerous” rhetoric that casts doubt on his respect for the law.

Addressing a press conference at Seoul’s National Assembly, Kim framed the Constitutional Court’s decision last month to uphold Yoon’s impeachment over his controversial martial law declaration — as well as the unanimous ruling against former President Park Geun-hye in 2017 — as out of tune with the spirit of democracy.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says
US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says
Number of North Korean defectors in South’s public sector hits record high
Number of North Korean defectors in South’s public sector hits record high
Drone that allegedly flew over Pyongyang closely resembles ROK asset: Report
Drone that allegedly flew over Pyongyang closely resembles ROK asset: Report

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved