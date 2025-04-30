 Book review: North Korea takes center stage in chilling look at new nuclear era | NK News
May 1, 2025
Opinion

Book review: North Korea takes center stage in chilling look at new nuclear era

Ankit Panda’s book 'The New Nuclear Age' lays bare a dangerous world with more nukes and shortage of diplomacy
Stephen Mercado May 1, 2025
Kim Jong Un and top military officials overseeing a launch of the nuclear-capable Hwasong-17 ICBM | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 25, 2022)

In an era where nuclear tensions once seemed relics of the Cold War, Ankit Panda’s latest book delivers a sobering reality check: The world is now more nuclear, less predictable and far harder to control — with North Korea no longer a “pipsqueak,” but a fully armed player in a crowded atomic club.

Panda, a senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, writes in “The New Nuclear Age: At the Precipice of Armageddon” about the growing risks of a new nuclear age featuring a larger number of states capable of unleashing nuclear havoc upon the world. 

About the Author

Stephen Mercado

Stephen Mercado

Stephen Mercado is a retired officer of the CIA’s Open Source Enterprise (originally the Foreign Broadcast Information Service). A researcher primarily interested in Japanese intelligence history and Asian open-source intelligence, he earned a master’s degree in international affairs at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and is the author of "The Shadow Warriors of Nakano: A History of the Imperial Japanese Army’s Elite Intelligence School" (Brassey’s, 2002), several articles and a few dozen book reviews.

