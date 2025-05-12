 Australian warship sets sail to monitor North Korean sanctions evasion at sea | NK News
May 13, 2025
Australian warship sets sail to monitor North Korean sanctions evasion at sea

Deployment of HMAS Sydney for Operation Argos comes as multilateral sanctions team prepares to release first report
Alannah Hill May 13, 2025
Australian warship sets sail to monitor North Korean sanctions evasion at sea
The crew of HMAS Sydney wave to the photographer as the warship sails through calm waters during Exercise Bersama Shield. | Image: Australia's Defense Ministry

An Australian warship has joined an operation to monitor the illegal shipment of goods to and from North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions, according to Canberra, as a new sanctions-monitoring body prepares to publish its first report.

The Royal Australian Navy’s guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney has been deployed for Operation Argos, supporting international efforts to enforce U.N. Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against the DPRK, the Australian defense ministry stated in a press release on Monday.

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah Hill
