Australian warship sets sail to monitor North Korean sanctions evasion at sea | NK News

An Australian warship has joined an operation to monitor the illegal shipment of goods to and from North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions, according to Canberra, as a new sanctions-monitoring body prepares to publish its first report.
The Royal Australian Navy’s guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney has been deployed for Operation Argos, supporting international efforts to enforce U.N. Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against the DPRK, the Australian defense ministry stated in a press release on Monday.
