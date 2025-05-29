 62 Chinese students arrive in Pyongyang to study at North Korean universities | NK News
62 Chinese students arrive in Pyongyang to study at North Korean universities

Latest people-to-people exchange comes amid continuing suspicions of strained ties due to DPRK-Russia cooperation
Jooheon Kim May 29, 2025
The new group of Chinese students who arrived in Pyongyang on May 27, 2025 | Image: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

A group of 62 Chinese students has arrived in Pyongyang to study at North Korean universities, according to the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang, a sign of continuing people-to-people exchanges between the allies despite suspicions of tense bilateral ties.

Chinese Embassy officials and staff from the DPRK’s Ministry of Education, Kim Il Sung University and Kim Hyong Jik University of Education were present to welcome the international students on Tuesday, the embassy stated in a press release

