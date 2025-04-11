 Wildfire erupts in DMZ amid heightened North Korean troop activity near border | NK News
NK News Logo
April 11, 2025Apr 11, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Wildfire erupts in DMZ amid heightened North Korean troop activity near border

ROK deploys helicopters to fight blaze near Goseong following incursions and land clearing by DPRK soldiers
Anton Sokolin April 11, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Wildfire erupts in DMZ amid heightened North Korean troop activity near border
Korea Forest Aviation Headquarters S-64 helicopters during firefighting drills in Oct. 2024 | Image: Screengrab from YouTube footage by Korea Forest Aviation Headquarters

A wildfire is raging in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, the ROK military announced Friday, with firefighting helicopters deployed to contain the blaze amid heightened activity by DPRK troops near the border.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Facebook that the “unidentified wildfire” broke out in Goseong County in Gangwon Province on the country’s east coast around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the Korea Forest Service sending two helicopters to put out the flames at 6:30 a.m. the following day.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved