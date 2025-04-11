Wildfire erupts in DMZ amid heightened North Korean troop activity near border | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Wildfire erupts in DMZ amid heightened North Korean troop activity near border
ROK deploys helicopters to fight blaze near Goseong following incursions and land clearing by DPRK soldiers
A wildfire is raging in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, the ROK military announced Friday, with firefighting helicopters deployed to contain the blaze amid heightened activity by DPRK troops near the border.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Facebook that the “unidentified wildfire” broke out in Goseong County in Gangwon Province on the country’s east coast around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the Korea Forest Service sending two helicopters to put out the flames at 6:30 a.m. the following day.
