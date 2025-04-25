 Why the US should modernize nuke storage in ROK if North Korea rejects talks | NK News
Why the US should modernize nuke storage in ROK if North Korea rejects talks

Bruce Bennett argues move would ramp up pressure on Kim Jong Un to halt weapons buildup amid growing risk of nuclear use
Alannah Hill April 25, 2025
Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear warheads at the Nuclear Weapons Institute of the DPRK. | Image: KCTV (March 28, 2023)

The U.S. should prepare to modernize its nuclear weapons storage facilities in South Korea as a signal of resolve and preparedness against North Korea’s evolving nuclear threat, according to Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation.

In an interview with NK News, Bennett said Washington should consider publicly threatening to upgrade long-unused U.S. nuclear storage infrastructure on the Korean Peninsula if Pyongyang refuses to halt its weapons buildup or return to talks. Such a move, he suggested, could serve as a nonescalatory yet credible form of pressure on Kim Jong Un.

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah Hill
