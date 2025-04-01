Why a Russian rock band made a music video set in ‘totalitarian’ North Korea | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Why a Russian rock band made a music video set in ‘totalitarian’ North Korea
‘Tsoi is Dead’ plunges viewers into a surreal version of Pyongyang, telling the story of a boy’s rock ‘n roll rebellion
The video opens with bleak images of a communist cityscape, drenched in a dull gray. Statues of dead Kim family leaders tower over a young boy with a red socialist youth neckerchief as he walks with his parents. It looks like a state TV news report, or perhaps documentary footage from Pyongyang.
Then the power chords kick in.
