What Yoon Suk-yeol’s removal means for South Korea's relationship with the North | NK News

April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
What Yoon Suk-yeol’s removal means for South Korea’s relationship with the North

With his ouster, the future of inter-Korean relations hangs in the balance amid political chaos and security challenges
Shreyas Reddy April 4, 2025
Yoon Suk-yeol, with Kim Jong Un and a unification flag in the background | Images: ROK Presidential Office (Oct. 29, 2023) and Joint Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps (Sept. 18, 2018), edited by NK News

After a tumultuous three years in power, Yoon Suk-yeol has been removed as president of South Korea after the country’s Constitutional Court deemed that his declaration of martial law citing “pro-North” Korea elements in the opposition was not justified.

The impeached leader’s tenure was marked by an often confrontational approach to dealing with an increasingly militaristic North Korea, accelerating the deterioration of a relationship that had already stalled after Pyongyang walked away from engagement with both Seoul and Washington in 2019.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas Reddy
