US, South Korea reaffirm commitment to North Korea's complete denuclearization | NK News

US, South Korea reaffirm commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization

Deputy foreign ministers spoke via telephone just day after US president called DPRK a ‘big nuclear nation’
Jooheon Kim April 2, 2025
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun | Image: Gage Skidmore and ROK MOFA, edited by NK News

Washington and Seoul reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea during a phone call on Tuesday, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump described the DPRK as a “big nuclear nation.” 

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun underscored both sides’ commitment to achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea during their first phone call since the inauguration of the Trump administration, according to press releases from the U.S. Department of State and the ROK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

