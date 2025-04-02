US, South Korea reaffirm commitment to North Korea's complete denuclearization | NK News

News US, South Korea reaffirm commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization Deputy foreign ministers spoke via telephone just day after US president called DPRK a ‘big nuclear nation’ SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Washington and Seoul reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea during a phone call on Tuesday, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump described the DPRK as a “big nuclear nation.” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun underscored both sides’ commitment to achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea during their first phone call since the inauguration of the Trump administration, according to press releases from the U.S. Department of State and the ROK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Washington and Seoul reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea during a phone call on Tuesday, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump described the DPRK as a “big nuclear nation.” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and South Korea’s First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun underscored both sides’ commitment to achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea during their first phone call since the inauguration of the Trump administration, according to press releases from the U.S. Department of State and the ROK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending