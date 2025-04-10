 US, ROK signed new war plan to address North Korea’s nuclear advancements | NK News
April 11, 2025Apr 11, 2025
US, ROK signed new war plan to address North Korea’s nuclear advancements

USFK chief says classified OPLAN signed in 2023 enhances preparedness for conflict scenarios involving nuclear weapons
Joon Ha Park April 10, 2025
US, ROK signed new war plan to address North Korea’s nuclear advancements
Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea and the combined U.S.-South Korea forces, speaks at the House Armed Services Committee hearing on April 9 | Image: U.S. Department of Defense

The United States and South Korea signed a new joint operation plan last year specifically designed to counter North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear weapons capabilities and changing security dynamics in the region, the commander of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) disclosed Wednesday.

“Last year, we took a significant step forward in our combat readiness when the new combined Operations Plan (OPLAN) was signed,” Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the USFK and the combined U.S.-South Korea forces, said in a statement submitted to the House Armed Services Committee hearing.

