 US nominee for JCS chairman opposes troop reduction on peninsula citing DPRK | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US nominee for JCS chairman opposes troop reduction on peninsula citing DPRK

Dan Caine made remarks during committee hearing as North Korea issued statement slamming Washington-Tokyo cooperation
Joon Ha Park April 2, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US nominee for JCS chairman opposes troop reduction on peninsula citing DPRK
Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, answers questions at his Senate confirmation hearing on March 31 | Image: United States Senate Committee on Armed Services

Donald Trump’s nominee for chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) expressed opposition to any potential reductions in U.S. military forces stationed in South Korea and Japan, citing North Korea's increasingly sophisticated nuclear and missile capabilities as key factors in maintaining the current U.S. presence in the region.

“North Korea’s long-range missile and nuclear programs pose an immediate security challenge,” Dan Caine said in a written response to the Senate Armed Services Committee’s advanced policy question on the potential impact of reducing U.S. troop levels in South Korea or Japan.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
Kim Jong Un vows cars and gaming for core citizens, but what’s behind the pitch?
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved