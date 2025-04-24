US must adjust approach to threats like ‘nuclear-armed’ North Korea: Rubio | NK News

The U.S. must recalibrate its diplomatic strategy in response to an evolving global landscape that includes "a nuclear-armed North Korea,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, following similar remarks by Trump administration officials about the DPRK’s nuclear status.

Rubio made the remark in a media interview in which he made the case for rethinking American foreign policy priorities in the “new world that’s taking shape,” according to a transcript released by his office.