US deploys B-1 bombers to Japan, placing North Korea in closer striking range | NK News

April 21, 2025
US deploys B-1 bombers to Japan, placing North Korea in closer striking range

Move marks first time US has stationed such assets at a Japanese air base as it looks to deter China and DPRK
Joon Ha Park April 21, 2025
Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the Ninth Bomb Squadron taxi before departing to support a Bomber Task Force mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan on April 14, 2025. | Image: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (April 17, 2025)

The U.S. has deployed B-1B Lancer strategic bombers to a northern Japanese air base located just 810 miles from North Korea’s capital, in a move that intensifies conventional military pressure on Pyongyang and strengthens deterrence messaging aimed at China.

B-1B bombers from the U.S. Air Force’s Ninth Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, along with airmen and support equipment, departed Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and arrived at Misawa Air Base in Japan on April 15, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced on April 17.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea's defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

