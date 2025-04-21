US deploys B-1 bombers to Japan, placing North Korea in closer striking range | NK News

The U.S. has deployed B-1B Lancer strategic bombers to a northern Japanese air base located just 810 miles from North Korea’s capital, in a move that intensifies conventional military pressure on Pyongyang and strengthens deterrence messaging aimed at China.

B-1B bombers from the U.S. Air Force’s Ninth Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, along with airmen and support equipment, departed Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and arrived at Misawa Air Base in Japan on April 15, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced on April 17.