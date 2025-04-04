UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year | NK News

News UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on North Korea for 10th straight year Resolution, adopted unanimously, raises alarms over DPRK’s military aid to Russia and ongoing human rights abuses SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHCR) has unanimously adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights for the tenth consecutive year, raising particular concern over the deployment of North Korean troops to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The resolution, which was adopted following a vote in Geneva on Thursday, was co-sponsored by 54 countries including South Korea and urges the DPRK to refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders, particularly where it would "exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations and destabilize international security." The U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHCR) has unanimously adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights for the tenth consecutive year, raising particular concern over the deployment of North Korean troops to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The resolution, which was adopted following a vote in Geneva on Thursday, was co-sponsored by 54 countries including South Korea and urges the DPRK to refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders, particularly where it would "exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations and destabilize international security." © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

