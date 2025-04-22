UN aviation body to censure North Korea over GPS jamming near Incheon airport | NK News

The U.N. aviation authority will issue a warning to North Korea over its jamming of GPS signals near the inter-Korean border this year, after Seoul accused the DPRK of endangering more than 4,400 civilian aircraft.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted the decision during its 234th council session held in Montreal from March 10 to April 4, Seoul’s foreign ministry announced in a press release Monday.
