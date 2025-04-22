 UN aviation body to censure North Korea over GPS jamming near Incheon airport | NK News
UN aviation body to censure North Korea over GPS jamming near Incheon airport

ICAO decision comes as Seoul accuses DPRK of endangering over 4K civilian planes from October to February
Joon Ha Park April 22, 2025
South Korea's presidential airplane taking off from an airport in Seoul | Image: Presidential Security Service (2018), edited by NK News

The U.N. aviation authority will issue a warning to North Korea over its jamming of GPS signals near the inter-Korean border this year, after Seoul accused the DPRK of endangering more than 4,400 civilian aircraft.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted the decision during its 234th council session held in Montreal from March 10 to April 4, Seoul’s foreign ministry announced in a press release Monday. 

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea's defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

