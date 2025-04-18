 UN aviation body rejects North Korean complaint over alleged ROK drone intrusion | NK News
UN aviation body rejects North Korean complaint over alleged ROK drone intrusion

ICAO dismisses request to investigate DPRK claims about UAV flights over Pyongyang last year
Jooheon Kim April 18, 2025
North Korean state media published images of the alleged South Korean drone. | Image: Rodong Sinmun (Oct. 19, 2024)

The U.N.’s aviation body has dismissed North Korea’s request for an investigation into its claim that a South Korean drone violated airspace over Pyongyang last year. 

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) did not accept the request from the DPRK during a meeting held on April 1, a South Korean foreign ministry official told NK News on Friday. 

