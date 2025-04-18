UN aviation body rejects North Korean complaint over alleged ROK drone intrusion | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
News
UN aviation body rejects North Korean complaint over alleged ROK drone intrusion
ICAO dismisses request to investigate DPRK claims about UAV flights over Pyongyang last year
The U.N.’s aviation body has dismissed North Korea’s request for an investigation into its claim that a South Korean drone violated airspace over Pyongyang last year.
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) did not accept the request from the DPRK during a meeting held on April 1, a South Korean foreign ministry official told NK News on Friday.
