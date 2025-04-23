 Trump was right to engage with North Korea. He should do so again. | NK News
NK News Logo
April 23, 2025Apr 23, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Opinion

Trump was right to engage with North Korea. He should do so again.

Isolation and pressure have failed to improve US security, and polling shows Americans want engagement, not threats
Austin Headrick April 23, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Trump was right to engage with North Korea. He should do so again.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their summit in Hanoi in Feb. 2019 | Image: White House, edited by NK News

Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Austin Headrick, Asia region public education advocacy coordinator for the  American Friends Service Committee. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

How Japan’s plan for single Asian theater risks overlooking North Korean threats
How Japan’s plan for single Asian theater risks overlooking North Korean threats
Nuclear watchdog chief urges Trump-Kim talks on North Korean nuclear program
Nuclear watchdog chief urges Trump-Kim talks on North Korean nuclear program
South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea
South Korea places fourth military spy satellite in orbit to monitor North Korea

About the Author

Austin Headrick

Austin Headrick

Austin Headrick is the Public Education and Advocacy Coordinator for Asia at American Friends Service Committee. Prior to joining AFSC, Austin lived in South Korea for seven years working on peace education. Austin obtained an MA in Korean Studies from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

View more articles by Austin HeadrickGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved