South Korea establishes ties with Syria, a longstanding North Korea ally | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
South Korea establishes ties with Syria, a longstanding North Korea ally
Move following Assad’s fall ends a decades-long diplomatic freeze and undercuts DPRK’s position in Middle East
South Korea formally established relations with Syria on Thursday, marking the end of a decades-long diplomatic freeze stemming from Damascus’ long-time alliance with North Korea.
ROK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani signed the joint communique establishing ties during a meeting in Damascus, according to Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
South Korea formally established relations with Syria on Thursday, marking the end of a decades-long diplomatic freeze stemming from Damascus’ long-time alliance with North Korea.
ROK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani signed the joint communique establishing ties during a meeting in Damascus, according to Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with