South Korea establishes ties with Syria, a longstanding North Korea ally | NK News

April 11, 2025
South Korea establishes ties with Syria, a longstanding North Korea ally

Move following Assad's fall ends a decades-long diplomatic freeze and undercuts DPRK's position in Middle East
Jooheon Kim April 11, 2025
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on April 10, 2025. | Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

South Korea formally established relations with Syria on Thursday, marking the end of a decades-long diplomatic freeze stemming from Damascus’ long-time alliance with North Korea.

ROK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani signed the joint communique establishing ties during a meeting in Damascus, according to Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

