Some 1,500 North Korean troops spotted near border after Yoon’s impeachment | NK News

Some 1,500 North Korean troops spotted near border after Yoon’s impeachment

ROK military reports land-clearing and fortification work as acting leadership warns of potential provocations
Jooheon Kim April 7, 2025
Soldiers deployed for DMZ land clearing and other work | Images: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (Released June 18, 2024, undated photo)

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense reported unusual activities by North Korean troops near the inter-Korean border in the days following the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove former President Yoon Suk-yeol from office on Friday.

Around 1,500 North Korean soldiers have been observed conducting land-clearing operations and installing barbed wire in front-line areas, according to spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Lee Sung-jun at a briefing on Monday.

