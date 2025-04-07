Some 1,500 North Korean troops spotted near border after Yoon’s impeachment | NK News

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense reported unusual activities by North Korean troops near the inter-Korean border in the days following the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove former President Yoon Suk-yeol from office on Friday.

Around 1,500 North Korean soldiers have been observed conducting land-clearing operations and installing barbed wire in front-line areas, according to spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Lee Sung-jun at a briefing on Monday.