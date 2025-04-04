 Seoul pledges $100M to Ukraine, cites North Korea-Russia ties as regional threat | NK News
NK News Logo
April 07, 2025Apr 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Seoul pledges $100M to Ukraine, cites North Korea-Russia ties as regional threat

ROK’s top diplomat warned NATO ministers that Pyongyang must be stopped from acquiring military tech that threatens US
Anton Sokolin April 4, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Seoul pledges $100M to Ukraine, cites North Korea-Russia ties as regional threat
ROK foreign minister Cho Tae-yul during a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on April 3, 2025 | Image: ROK MOFA

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved