Russian officials release rare footage of North Koreans at construction site | NK News

April 14, 2025Apr 14, 2025
Russian officials release rare footage of North Koreans at construction site

Video aimed at quashing rumors of dog meat consumption shows laborers in Vladivostok in likely violation of sanctions
Anton Sokolin April 14, 2025
Likely North Korean construction workers at the Samolet construction site in Vladivostok and an image from the site | Image: Screengrab from footage by Vladivostok's Municipal Coordination Center via Telegram, edited by NK News

Russian officials have released rare footage showing North Korean laborers at a construction site in Vladivostok in apparent violation of U.N. sanctions, part of an effort aimed at quashing rumors about dog meat consumption.

Vladivostok authorities filmed what appear to be several DPRK workers during a visit to the construction site of Samolet, one of Russia’s largest real estate developers, in early April.

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).

