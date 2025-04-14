Russian officials release rare footage of North Koreans at construction site | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Russian officials release rare footage of North Koreans at construction site
Video aimed at quashing rumors of dog meat consumption shows laborers in Vladivostok in likely violation of sanctions
Russian officials have released rare footage showing North Korean laborers at a construction site in Vladivostok in apparent violation of U.N. sanctions, part of an effort aimed at quashing rumors about dog meat consumption.
Vladivostok authorities filmed what appear to be several DPRK workers during a visit to the construction site of Samolet, one of Russia’s largest real estate developers, in early April.
Russian officials have released rare footage showing North Korean laborers at a construction site in Vladivostok in apparent violation of U.N. sanctions, part of an effort aimed at quashing rumors about dog meat consumption.
Vladivostok authorities filmed what appear to be several DPRK workers during a visit to the construction site of Samolet, one of Russia’s largest real estate developers, in early April.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with