Russia expands agriculture exports to North Korea in 2024 amid burgeoning ties | NK News

Russia expands agriculture exports to North Korea in 2024 amid burgeoning ties

State-run export center says wheat flour dominated trade while also raising possibility for improving logistic routes
Anton Sokolin April 8, 2025
A North Korean farmer working in a field near Hamhung in Sept. 2012 | Image: Eric Lafforgue

Russia ramped up agriculture exports to North Korea last year, with wheat flour and sugar leading the way, a state-run export center assessed, flagging new opportunities for Russian companies and improved logistics in the Far East.

Russia resumed deliveries of “sunflower oil, pork, frozen fish and soybeans” to the DPRK last year after a years-long break, the Agroexport Center, which promotes Russian agricultural exports under the Agriculture Ministry, said in a social media post on Monday.

