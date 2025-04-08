Russia expands agriculture exports to North Korea in 2024 amid burgeoning ties | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Russia expands agriculture exports to North Korea in 2024 amid burgeoning ties
State-run export center says wheat flour dominated trade while also raising possibility for improving logistic routes
Russia ramped up agriculture exports to North Korea last year, with wheat flour and sugar leading the way, a state-run export center assessed, flagging new opportunities for Russian companies and improved logistics in the Far East.
Russia resumed deliveries of “sunflower oil, pork, frozen fish and soybeans” to the DPRK last year after a years-long break, the Agroexport Center, which promotes Russian agricultural exports under the Agriculture Ministry, said in a social media post on Monday.
Russia ramped up agriculture exports to North Korea last year, with wheat flour and sugar leading the way, a state-run export center assessed, flagging new opportunities for Russian companies and improved logistics in the Far East.
Russia resumed deliveries of “sunflower oil, pork, frozen fish and soybeans” to the DPRK last year after a years-long break, the Agroexport Center, which promotes Russian agricultural exports under the Agriculture Ministry, said in a social media post on Monday.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with