Russian court blocks Telegram post on North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine | NK News

A Russian court has ordered government censors to block a Telegram post that included personal details about North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine, citing alleged violations of privacy laws amid official sensitivity around acknowledging the DPRK’s troop deployment.

The decision by a municipal court in the Far East city of Blagoveshchensk targets a Ukrainian-language Telegram channel named Kharkivskyi Saniok (Харківський Саньок), which published Ukrainian government images on Jan. 11 showing two North Korean soldiers taken prisoner during fighting in Russia’s Kursk region, as well as one of the soldier’s military ID.