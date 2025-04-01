Russian Communist Party delegation arrives in DPRK with Donbas commander in tow | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
News
Russian Communist Party delegation arrives in DPRK with Donbas commander in tow
Expert suggests Kremlin may seek help from commander overseeing Kursk unit to lead North Korean soldiers in Ukraine
A Russian Communist Party delegation including a military commander overseeing a unit fighting Ukrainian forces in Kursk arrived in the North Korean capital on Monday, according to the party and DPRK state media.
North Korean outlets like the Rodong Sinmun and Korean Central News Agency published short articles on the visit, outlining routine activities delegation members undertook like paying tribute to Soviet soldiers and visiting the Liberation Tower in Pyongyang.
