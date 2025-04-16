 Russia issued nearly 10K visas for North Koreans in 2024, consular data shows | NK News
April 16, 2025Apr 16, 2025
Russia issued nearly 10K visas for North Koreans in 2024, consular data shows

Figure puts DPRK in top 10 for visa issuance as allies continue to ramp up military cooperation over Ukraine war
Ifang Bremer April 16, 2025
The reflection of a North Korean Air Koryo passenger airplane at Pyongyang International Airport | Image: NK News (Sept. 2017)

Russia issued nearly 10,000 visas for North Korean nationals in 2024, newly released consular data shows, putting the DPRK among the top 10 countries for visa issuance as the allies deepen cooperation over the war in Ukraine.

According to the data, Russian consular offices in North Korea issued 9,240 visas in 2024, nearly all through the embassy in Pyongyang. The vast majority of the visas were for students.

About the Author

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer

Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.

