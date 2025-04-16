Russia issued nearly 10K visas for North Koreans in 2024, consular data shows | NK News

Russia issued nearly 10,000 visas for North Korean nationals in 2024, newly released consular data shows, putting the DPRK among the top 10 countries for visa issuance as the allies deepen cooperation over the war in Ukraine.

According to the data, Russian consular offices in North Korea issued 9,240 visas in 2024, nearly all through the embassy in Pyongyang. The vast majority of the visas were for students.