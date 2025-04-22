Russia deploying North Korean 240mm rocket launcher in Ukraine, video suggests | NK News

A newly surfaced video has provided the first confirmed visual evidence of Russia deploying a North Korean 240mm rocket system in Ukraine, with an expert assessing that the weapons may have been made to order for the Kremlin.

The footage published by Ukrainian defense journalist Yuriy Butusov on Monday appears to show a 240mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) unit in a Russian storage area, and Butusov writes that Russian troops have upgraded the weapon with anti-drone defenses.