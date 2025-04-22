 Russia deploying North Korean 240mm rocket launcher in Ukraine, video suggests | NK News
April 22, 2025
Russia deploying North Korean 240mm rocket launcher in Ukraine, video suggests

Expert says DPRK may have made weapons to order for Moscow after repeatedly testing upgraded system in recent years
Jooheon Kim April 22, 2025
North Korean M1991 | Image: Yuriy Butusov via Telegram

A newly surfaced video has provided the first confirmed visual evidence of Russia deploying a North Korean 240mm rocket system in Ukraine, with an expert assessing that the weapons may have been made to order for the Kremlin.

The footage published by Ukrainian defense journalist Yuriy Butusov on Monday appears to show a 240mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) unit in a Russian storage area, and Butusov writes that Russian troops have upgraded the weapon with anti-drone defenses.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

