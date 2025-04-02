 ROK says North Korean troops unaware of Ukraine deployment as casualties top 5K | NK News
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
ROK says North Korean troops unaware of Ukraine deployment as casualties top 5K

British defense ministry assesses some 1,500 DPRK troops have been killed as Russia makes ‘territorial gains’
Anton Sokolin April 2, 2025
North Korean soldiers aboard a train | Image: NK News (July 2016)

North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia are largely unaware they are being sent to fight against Ukraine, South Korea’s unification minister said, as DPRK casualties have surpassed the 5,000 mark.

Pyongyang “deploys large numbers of troops to the Ukraine war without the soldiers even knowing they are heading to the battlefield,” Minister Kim Young-ho said in a video message to a human rights event in Geneva on Tuesday.

