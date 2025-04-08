ROK fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross inter-Korean border | NK News

South Korea’s military fired warning shots and broadcast warnings after about 10 armed North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Tuesday.
According to the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. and it is “closely monitoring the North Korean military’s movements and taking necessary measures in accordance with the operational procedures.”
South Korea’s military fired warning shots and broadcast warnings after about 10 armed North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Tuesday.
According to the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. and it is “closely monitoring the North Korean military’s movements and taking necessary measures in accordance with the operational procedures.”
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.