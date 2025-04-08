 ROK fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross inter-Korean border | NK News
NK News Logo
April 09, 2025Apr 09, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

ROK fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross inter-Korean border

Around 10 DPRK soldiers briefly entered southern side of demilitarized zone according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff
Alannah Hill | Shreyas Reddy April 8, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
ROK fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross inter-Korean border
ROK army soldiers patrolling the border in 2018. | Image: ROK Army

South Korea’s military fired warning shots and broadcast warnings after about 10 armed North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Tuesday. 

According to the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. and it is “closely monitoring the North Korean military’s movements and taking necessary measures in accordance with the operational procedures.”

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv
Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv
Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization
Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization
Return of the Pyongyang marathon and North Korea’s military drills targeting ROK
Return of the Pyongyang marathon and North Korea’s military drills targeting ROK

About the Authors

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah HillEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved