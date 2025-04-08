 ROK authorities bust Indonesian captain for unauthorized voyage to North Korea | NK News
NK News Logo
April 10, 2025Apr 10, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

ROK authorities bust Indonesian captain for unauthorized voyage to North Korea

Cargo ship was seized by Busan Coast Guard after falsely reporting its whereabouts and traveling to Wonsan Port
Anton Sokolin | Jooheon Kim April 8, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
ROK authorities bust Indonesian captain for unauthorized voyage to North Korea
The Mongolian-flagged vessel seized by ROK authorities for unauthorized voyage to North Korea | Image: courtesy of Busan Coast Guard

South Korean authorities have booked the Indonesian captain of a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship in Busan for illegally entering North Korea after previously visiting the ROK port.

The vessel departed Busan on Feb. 9, falsely reporting its destination before arriving at Wonsan Port on North Korea’s east coast, according to a press release the Busan Coast Guard shared with NK News.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Russia is shipping North Korean artillery to Ukraine via Crimea, photo suggests
Russia is shipping North Korean artillery to Ukraine via Crimea, photo suggests
Reported sinking of North Korean ship spotlights dangers of ‘dark voyages’
Reported sinking of North Korean ship spotlights dangers of ‘dark voyages’
Canadian navy ship keeps tabs on North Korean sanctions evasion at sea
Canadian navy ship keeps tabs on North Korean sanctions evasion at sea

About the Authors

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).

View more articles by Anton SokolinEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved