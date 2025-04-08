ROK authorities bust Indonesian captain for unauthorized voyage to North Korea | NK News

South Korean authorities have booked the Indonesian captain of a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship in Busan for illegally entering North Korea after previously visiting the ROK port.
The vessel departed Busan on Feb. 9, falsely reporting its destination before arriving at Wonsan Port on North Korea’s east coast, according to a press release the Busan Coast Guard shared with NK News.
South Korean authorities have booked the Indonesian captain of a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship in Busan for illegally entering North Korea after previously visiting the ROK port.
The vessel departed Busan on Feb. 9, falsely reporting its destination before arriving at Wonsan Port on North Korea’s east coast, according to a press release the Busan Coast Guard shared with NK News.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.