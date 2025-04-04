 ROK acting president warns North may exploit ‘turmoil’ following Yoon’s ouster | NK News
ROK acting president warns North may exploit ‘turmoil’ following Yoon’s ouster

Han Duck-soo called for South’s armed forces to maintain readiness in emergency meeting after impeachment was upheld
Anton Sokolin April 4, 2025
South Korean Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo during an emergency National Security Council meeting on April 4, 2025 | Image: ROK Prime Minister's Secretariat

South Korea’s acting president said North Korea may exploit the current “political turmoil” to stage provocations against the South, calling the country’s armed forces to maintain readiness amid the unfolding turbulence following the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk-yeol.

Han Duck-soo, who also faced impeachment but was reinstated in late March, convened an emergency meeting of the ROK National Security Council to address potential threats after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld Yoon’s impeachment on Friday.

