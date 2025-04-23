Nuclear watchdog chief urges Trump-Kim talks on North Korean nuclear program | NK News

About the Author
Kristen Talman
Kristen Talman is an editor at NK News. She previously worked as a journalist at Morning Brew and the Financial Times.
Nuclear watchdog chief urges Trump-Kim talks on North Korean nuclear program
IAEA chief emphasizes need for negotiations even before Pyongyang disarms, warning DPRK arsenal continues to grow
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog urged talks between Washington and Pyongyang on North Korea’s nuclear program on Tuesday, stressing the need for negotiations even before the DPRK takes steps to disarm.
The remarks by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Washington came as attention has focused on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to revise his personal diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his second term.
