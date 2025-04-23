 Nuclear watchdog chief urges Trump-Kim talks on North Korean nuclear program | NK News
April 23, 2025Apr 23, 2025
Nuclear watchdog chief urges Trump-Kim talks on North Korean nuclear program

IAEA chief emphasizes need for negotiations even before Pyongyang disarms, warning DPRK arsenal continues to grow
Kristen Talman April 23, 2025
IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi delivers opening remarks at a radiation science and technology conference in Vienna on April 7, 2025. | Image: Dean Calma, IAEA

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog urged talks between Washington and Pyongyang on North Korea’s nuclear program on Tuesday, stressing the need for negotiations even before the DPRK takes steps to disarm.

The remarks by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Washington came as attention has focused on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to revise his personal diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his second term.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

