 North Korea’s top university eyeing Siberia to host first overseas office | NK News
NK News Logo
April 06, 2025Apr 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea’s top university eyeing Siberia to host first overseas office

Kim Il Sung University considering Novosibirsk office to strengthen academic ties as humanitarian exchanges continue
Anton Sokolin April 3, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea’s top university eyeing Siberia to host first overseas office
Kim Il Sung statue at the Mansudae monument | Image: Eric Lafforgue (April 2008)

North Korea’s top school is considering opening a branch office in Russia’s key scientific hub in Siberia to boost academic exchanges amid the two countries’ push to develop political and humanitarian ties.

Kim Il Sung University (KISU) is eyeing Akademgorodok, a scientific satellite town of Novosibirsk, to become the site of its first overseas representative office, Novosibirsk State University (NSU) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved