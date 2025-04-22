North Korea’s new skyscraper street, rejecting drone claims and defector numbers | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for another new 10,000-home skyscraper street in Pyongyang, coinciding with the April 15 “Day of the Sun” holiday celebrating the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung.

NK News Correspondent Joon Ha Park joins the podcast to discuss the significance of the project, as well as the U.N.’s aviation body’s dismissal of a North Korean complaint about an alleged South Korean drone intrusion last year. He also talks about the number of North Korean refugees that arrived in South Korea in the first quarter of 2025.

