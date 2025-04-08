 North Korea’s infant mortality rate rises for second straight year amid pandemic | NK News
NK News Logo
April 09, 2025Apr 09, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea’s infant mortality rate rises for second straight year amid pandemic

UN agency estimates rate rose in 2023 which expert says is likely due to strict border controls disrupting vaccinations
Jooheon Kim April 8, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea’s infant mortality rate rises for second straight year amid pandemic
North Korean woman carrying a baby on her back, North Hwanghae Province, Sariwon, North Korea | Image: Eric Lafforgue (Sept. 2008)

North Korea’s infant mortality rate rose for a second consecutive year in 2023, reversing decades of progress amid the prolonged impact of COVID-19 border closures and disruptions to childhood vaccinations, according to new estimates released Tuesday by a U.N. agency.

The U.N. Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (IGME) estimates that in 2023, the under-five mortality rate in North Korea stood at 18 deaths per 1,000 live births, reflecting an increase for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the under-five mortality rate was estimated at 17.72 per 1,000 live births.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea
Cuts to US-funded broadcasters risk silencing key sources for North Korea
Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv
Chinese soldiers join North Korean, Russian troops in war against Ukraine: Kyiv
Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization
Kim Yo Jong rebukes US, ROK, Japan over calls for North Korea’s denuclearization

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved