North Korea’s infant mortality rate rises for second straight year amid pandemic | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
North Korea’s infant mortality rate rises for second straight year amid pandemic
UN agency estimates rate rose in 2023 which expert says is likely due to strict border controls disrupting vaccinations
North Korea’s infant mortality rate rose for a second consecutive year in 2023, reversing decades of progress amid the prolonged impact of COVID-19 border closures and disruptions to childhood vaccinations, according to new estimates released Tuesday by a U.N. agency.
The U.N. Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (IGME) estimates that in 2023, the under-five mortality rate in North Korea stood at 18 deaths per 1,000 live births, reflecting an increase for the second consecutive year. In 2022, the under-five mortality rate was estimated at 17.72 per 1,000 live births.
