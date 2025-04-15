North Korean hackers used fake martial law documents in mass phishing attack | NK News

News North Korean hackers used fake martial law documents in mass phishing attack Seoul’s cybercrime investigation unit say opportunistic campaign sent emails to more than 17K targets in South Korea SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean cybercriminals used fake documents related to former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s declaration of martial law to try and steal personal data from South Koreans, according to ROK police, seeking to capitalize on the political turmoil to benefit the regime. But while the attack highlights Pyongyang’s exploitation of cybersecurity gaps, an expert said that it did not appear to be an attempt to carry out an influence campaign. North Korean cybercriminals used fake documents related to former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s declaration of martial law to try and steal personal data from South Koreans, according to ROK police, seeking to capitalize on the political turmoil to benefit the regime. But while the attack highlights Pyongyang’s exploitation of cybersecurity gaps, an expert said that it did not appear to be an attempt to carry out an influence campaign. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

