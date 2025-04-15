 North Korean hackers used fake martial law documents in mass phishing attack | NK News
April 15, 2025
North Korean hackers used fake martial law documents in mass phishing attack

Seoul’s cybercrime investigation unit say opportunistic campaign sent emails to more than 17K targets in South Korea
Joon Ha Park April 15, 2025
A North Korean man on a computer in Pyongyang. | Image: NK News (April 9, 2018)

North Korean cybercriminals used fake documents related to former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s declaration of martial law to try and steal personal data from South Koreans, according to ROK police, seeking to capitalize on the political turmoil to benefit the regime.

But while the attack highlights Pyongyang’s exploitation of cybersecurity gaps, an expert said that it did not appear to be an attempt to carry out an influence campaign.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

