North Korean ambassador to Sweden ends 7-year posting headlined by nuke talks | NK News

Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
North Korean ambassador to Sweden ends 7-year posting headlined by nuke talks
Ri Won Guk played role in 2019 US-DPRK meeting in Stockholm and returns home amid signs Trump could revive diplomacy
North Korea’s ambassador to Sweden has returned to Pyongyang following an over seven-year posting, during which he participated in the failed 2019 meeting to revive U.S.-DPRK nuclear talks in Stockholm.
Ambassador Ri Won Guk met with King Carl XVI Gustaf for a farewell audience at the Royal Palace on April 10, according to the Swedish Royal Court.
