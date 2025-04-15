North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says | NK News

North Korea plans to demolish several buildings in central Pyongyang to expand the city’s iconic Kim Il Sung Square, seeking to accommodate even larger military parades and mass gatherings, a DPRK guide recently told a Western visitor.

The guide made the comment to YouTuber Oli Barrett during a state-run tour of the North Korean capital earlier this month, footage published on Monday shows, and a Western tour operator confirmed that they have also heard of plans to overhaul the area from other DPRK sources.