North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says | NK News

April 15, 2025Apr 15, 2025
North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says

DPRK guide tells YouTuber about plans to eventually tear down buildings at central Pyongyang plaza used for mass events
Ifang Bremer April 15, 2025
Kim Il Sung Square during the Day of the Sun celebration in 2022 | Image: KCTV (April 16, 2022)

North Korea plans to demolish several buildings in central Pyongyang to expand the city’s iconic Kim Il Sung Square, seeking to accommodate even larger military parades and mass gatherings, a DPRK guide recently told a Western visitor.

The guide made the comment to YouTuber Oli Barrett during a state-run tour of the North Korean capital earlier this month, footage published on Monday shows, and a Western tour operator confirmed that they have also heard of plans to overhaul the area from other DPRK sources.

Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News.

