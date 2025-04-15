North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says | NK News

About the Author
Ifang Bremer
Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.
North Korea to expand Kim Il Sung Square for bigger parades, tour guide says
DPRK guide tells YouTuber about plans to eventually tear down buildings at central Pyongyang plaza used for mass events
North Korea plans to demolish several buildings in central Pyongyang to expand the city’s iconic Kim Il Sung Square, seeking to accommodate even larger military parades and mass gatherings, a DPRK guide recently told a Western visitor.
The guide made the comment to YouTuber Oli Barrett during a state-run tour of the North Korean capital earlier this month, footage published on Monday shows, and a Western tour operator confirmed that they have also heard of plans to overhaul the area from other DPRK sources.
