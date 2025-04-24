North Korea still silent on accepting citizens found in Yellow Sea 7 weeks ago | NK News

About the Author
News
North Korea still silent on accepting citizens found in Yellow Sea 7 weeks ago
Seoul says UN Command has made multiple attempts to contact DPRK about two nationals who expressed desire to return
North Korea has yet to respond to efforts to repatriate two DPRK civilians in South Korean custody, nearly seven weeks after they drifted over the inter-Korean maritime vessel in a wooden boat.
Seoul’s unification minister Kim Yung-ho told lawmakers on Wednesday that the U.N. Command (UNC) has made multiple attempts to contact North Korea about returning the two individuals, who have expressed a desire to go back to the North.
