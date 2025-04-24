 North Korea still silent on accepting citizens found in Yellow Sea 7 weeks ago | NK News
April 24, 2025
North Korea still silent on accepting citizens found in Yellow Sea 7 weeks ago

Seoul says UN Command has made multiple attempts to contact DPRK about two nationals who expressed desire to return
Jooheon Kim April 24, 2025
A fishing boat in Wonsan, North Korea, in Sept. 2017 | Image: NK News

North Korea has yet to respond to efforts to repatriate two DPRK civilians in South Korean custody, nearly seven weeks after they drifted over the inter-Korean maritime vessel in a wooden boat.

Seoul’s unification minister Kim Yung-ho told lawmakers on Wednesday that the U.N. Command (UNC) has made multiple attempts to contact North Korea about returning the two individuals, who have expressed a desire to go back to the North. 

