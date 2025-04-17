 North Korea slams latest US strategic bomber flyover as ‘reckless bluffing’ | NK News
NK News Logo
April 17, 2025Apr 17, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea slams latest US strategic bomber flyover as ‘reckless bluffing’

Defense ministry warns that DPRK won’t tolerate such ‘grave provocations,’ as US-ROK forces kick off more air drills
Jooheon Kim April 17, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea slams latest US strategic bomber flyover as ‘reckless bluffing’
A joint U.S.-ROK air exercise involving a B-1B strategic bomber | Image: ROK Ministry of Defense (April 15, 2025)

North Korea has condemned the recent U.S. dispatch of a B-1B strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula for joint drills with South Korea, calling it “reckless bluffing” and a “grave provocation” that sharply escalates regional military tensions.

In a statement released via the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday, a spokesperson for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense said the DPRK will not will not tolerate even the “slightest sign of threat” from hostile forces, referencing the joint U.S.-ROK air exercise that took place earlier this week. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Russia’s answer to Amazon employing hundreds of North Koreans, videos suggest
Russia’s answer to Amazon employing hundreds of North Koreans, videos suggest
38 North Korean refugees enter South in first quarter, most of them young adults
38 North Korean refugees enter South in first quarter, most of them young adults
The Pyongyang marathon’s new name, and the death of a North Korean commando
The Pyongyang marathon’s new name, and the death of a North Korean commando

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved