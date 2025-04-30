North Korea, Russia officially begin construction of new Tumen River car bridge | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea, Russia officially begin construction of new Tumen River car bridge
Russian PM calls $111M project tasked to likely front company a ‘significant milestone’ in bilateral ties
North Korea and Russia officially kicked off the construction of a new car bridge across the Tumen River on Wednesday, according to the Russian government, following months of preparatory work by a shady contractor and complaints from local residents.
Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin called the construction of the bridge a “significant milestone” in the relationship between Russia and North Korea, joining the groundbreaking ceremony by video.
North Korea and Russia officially kicked off the construction of a new car bridge across the Tumen River on Wednesday, according to the Russian government, following months of preparatory work by a shady contractor and complaints from local residents.
Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin called the construction of the bridge a “significant milestone” in the relationship between Russia and North Korea, joining the groundbreaking ceremony by video.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with