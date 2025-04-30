 North Korea, Russia officially begin construction of new Tumen River car bridge | NK News
NK News Logo
May 06, 2025May 06, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea, Russia officially begin construction of new Tumen River car bridge

Russian PM calls $111M project tasked to likely front company a ‘significant milestone’ in bilateral ties
Anton Sokolin April 30, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea, Russia officially begin construction of new Tumen River car bridge
Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Matsegora stands alongside North Korean officials at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new car bridge connecting the two countries across the Tumen River on April 30, 2025. | Image: Russian government

North Korea and Russia officially kicked off the construction of a new car bridge across the Tumen River on Wednesday, according to the Russian government, following months of preparatory work by a shady contractor and complaints from local residents.

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin called the construction of the bridge a “significant milestone” in the relationship between Russia and North Korea, joining the groundbreaking ceremony by video.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved