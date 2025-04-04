North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South | NK News

North Korea has reported on the removal of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol less than a day after the Constitutional Court’s ruling, largely following its recent approach of factually reporting the events surrounding the fallout of the political “chaos” in its southern neighbor in recent months.

The party-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Saturday that the court’s eight-judge panel unanimously voted to uphold Yoon’s impeachment and confirm his immediate dismissal from the presidency.