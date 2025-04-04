 North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South | NK News
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South

Rodong Sinmun's report came 19 hours after verdict, slower than state media coverage of Park Geun-hye's ouster in 2017
Shreyas Reddy April 5, 2025
North Korea reports on Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment, highlights turmoil in South
Yoon Suk-yeol and Rodong Sinmun's report on his removal | Image: Republic of Korea via Flickr (July 14, 2023) and Rodong Sinmun (April 5, 2025), edited by NK News

North Korea has reported on the removal of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol less than a day after the Constitutional Court’s ruling, largely following its recent approach of factually reporting the events surrounding the fallout of the political “chaos” in its southern neighbor in recent months. 

The party-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported on Saturday that the court’s eight-judge panel unanimously voted to uphold Yoon’s impeachment and confirm his immediate dismissal from the presidency.

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

